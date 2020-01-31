WGCA 88.5, a community oriented, listener supported Christian radio station in Quincy,IL is seeking a dynamic ministry-minded Executive Director to lead our staff and volunteers. The ideal candidate possesses the mature characteristics of a follower of Christ and loves to minister to people, think strategically, develop local programming, organize, budget, and raise funds. The mission of WGCA is to communicate the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world, to uplift, edify, and encourage.

A BS/Arts Degree–with business, sales, marketing, and broadcast experience is preferred. Salary is open to negotiation based on qualifications and experience.

Cover letter and resumes will be taken until February 28th, 2020. Send to WGCA 535 Maine Suite 10, Quincy, Il 62301 or email themix@wgca.org.