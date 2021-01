Are you looking for a great career?

WGCA The Mix has a rewarding opportunity for you! We have a new opening for a full-time DONOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR.

The person chosen for this position will reach out to Mix supporters through technology, social media, and in-person. Bookkeeping and financial reporting knowledge are helpful too. If you are creative, fun, innovative, into marketing & serving others, this could be the ministry for you.

Come join our team! Email your resume to themix@wgca.org.

Apply TODAY!!