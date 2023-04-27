The Mix has a new and exciting opportunity for a part-time Morning Assistant!

If you are available for a couple of hours early weekday mornings, this could be a great addition for you. This paid position will involve assisting with audio production, researching show content, posting social media and potential on-air responsibilities too. Complete training will be provided for the right person.

If you have an interest in radio and a heart for God, please apply. Send your resume to Gregory@WGCA.org.

(Prior experience is not required. Applications accepted until May 31, 2023)