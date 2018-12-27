 Bookkeeper/Donor Relations Specialist

Do you want to change someone’s life by the work you do? You can at WGCA Broadcasting Ministry!

Together with the prayer and support of our Partners, we are impacting the world for Jesus Christ and changing lives every day. If this excites you, let’s talk about your future with our team.

We look forward to making an eternal difference…with you.

Immediate part-time job opening for a Bookkeeping Donor Specialist to support the Executive Staff.

The proper candidate will have:

• A personal relationship with Jesus

• A love for WGCA.

• The desire and ability to learn and maintain an expansive donor management software program as an accounting tool.

• The bookkeeper will handle all funds that keep WGCA in existence.

• He/she will need a willingness and aptitude to learn how to use our online software. Allegiance.com is a database used to segment donors and prepare appropriate reports.

• In addition to administrating donor database management, this person will need to be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint

• A basic knowledge of accounting principles, financial reporting, and information systems is needed.

• The candidate needs to be a person of integrity, with the ability to hold confidences and comfortable in a Christian environment. Attention to detail, dependability, and great proofreading skills are helpful.

• To be considered, please submit application materials as PDF attachments by email to the WGCA Personnel Director at mixmax@wgca.org or mail resume to WGCA 535 Maine St. Suite 10 Quincy, IL 62301. Please submit a resume; names, titles, and contact information for three recommenders; and a cover letter indicating how your experience and skills comport with the position requirements. Consideration will begin as soon as applications are received, and the position will remain open until filled.

• To learn more about WGCA, visit us and listen live at www.wgca.org. We are also on Facebook.

To apply: Send your resume to mixmax@wgca.org. No phone calls.