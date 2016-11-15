Worship Is An Incredible Privilege

Worship-the feeling or expression of reverence and adoration

During Christmas and for our friends and family member’s birthdays, do you want to give them a gift just to express how much you care about them?

When someone you know bakes you cookies, writes you a thank-you note, or makes your birthday special, doesn’t that make you feel loved?

I am only talking about friends and family members…but what about expressing to GOD how much we care about Him?! I am talking about The God that extends such mercy and grace that we can’t even fathom His continued patience with us. The One that loves us unconditionally, even when we make the worst possible decision and sin so terribly we can’t even look at ourselves in the mirror. He is Our Lord who sent His son to die on the cross to wash away our sins so that we can join Him in Heaven.

I want to write a million thank-you notes, bake thousands of birthday cakes and shower God with such love I won’t even know where to end! I want to SHOW Him how special He is to me…I won’t be able to simply speak of His great love but instead I will burst into song because ……….

It is an incredible privilege to worship God and express our reverence and adoration for Him. We should never look at worship as an obligation or as wasting our time but instead look forward to every opportunity to praise Him for all he continues to do in our lives.

Worship God today with your words, thoughts, actions towards others, through singing, working, playing…anything and everything. Worship God with all your might because you want to not because you have to.