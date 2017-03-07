Where Can I Flee From God’s Presence?

Psalm 139:7-12

Where can I go from your Spirit?

Where can I flee from your presence?

If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there.

If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the seas, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.

If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me and the light become night around me,” even the darkness will not be dark to you; the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you.

Gregory and I have been talking about Pull-Over Songs on The Morning Mix…this is one of my “Pull-Over” Bible verses, so to speak. I read the words and I almost have to sit still for a period of time to soak in the powerful message. The world stops and the magnitude of God’s greatness consumes me with this Psalm.

Who hasn’t tried to flee from God? There are a multitude of reasons why we might ATTEMPT to flee, run, or hide from His presence but we all know that is impossible. I find comfort in knowing when my mistakes are so great and shame is overtaking every logical thought or action I could have…God will be there for me. When I believe, in my mind, that there is no hope left and I’ve fallen into darkness…God blinds me with His light of Hope.

Recently, I was confronted with that feeling of falling into a hopeless pit of despair. My emotions were clouding my best-judgement, common sense flew out the window and I was not seeking God. This is a terrible combination that could have set me up for failure however; my husband was the one that reminded me that God was with me. He said: All hope is not lost; there is a reason for this season and IT WILL ALL BE OK. Immediately I felt God’s presence…why do I push God away when I need Him most?

Read Psalm 139:7-12 to remind yourself on a DAILY BASIS that God will ALWAYS overcome darkness with His light. Make it a habit to seek Him before allowing yourself to tumble into despair…everything will be OK.