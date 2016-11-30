WARNING: The Lyrics Behind The Music

WARNING: This blog will contain language that is not suitable for young children…let alone anyone for that matter. Yet, I think this is important to mention and for Christians to be aware of in order to fight the darkness in this world.

Listeners have told us before that when they listen to WGCA they have a better day. They notice that they are slower to anger, tend to get annoyed less, smile more and focus on the positive aspects of life. I surround myself with WGCA every day because I simply work in the office, where the radio is on 88.5 fm endlessly. It’s mostly background music to my job as I answer calls or respond to e-mails. Do I really notice it?

Why yes. Yes I do.

I did a little experiment and listened to the latest pop music for a few days in a row after work, in my car, when I was working out, etc. I noticed my thoughts went in a completely different direction…somewhere I didn’t think was “God Approved.”

You see, music truly affects more than we could ever imagine: our moods, thoughts, and actions. As I have mentioned before the lyrics of songs I hear on 88.5 fm become the soundtrack to my life. I will notice lyrics popping into my brain as I come across certain trials or situations. The words guide me to have God in mind for ALL decisions. What if the lyrics of the latest pop songs became the soundtrack and inspiration to my life choices?

I looked up Billboard’s current top 20 pop songs and their lyrics to see what was mulling around in my mind during my “pop music” experiment:

“I hate you I love you, I hate that I love you”

“Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them But I hope I never see them again.”

“If I pulled a you on you, you wouldn’t like that s***”

“I’m comin at ya, Cause I know you got a bad reputation, Doesn’t matter, cause you give me temptation.”

“I drink too much and that’s an issue but I’m okay.”

“You do things to my body I didn’t know that I was starving till I tasted you.”

“Everybody gets high sometimes, you know, what else can we do when we’re feeling low?”

“I just wanna give you the loving that you’re missing, baby, just to wake up with you would be everything I need…”

“Haters made for whatever reason, Smoke in the air, binge drinkin.”

“Came in with two girls, look like strippers in their real clothes.”

What are those lyrics inspiring a listener to do?

What are your those lyrics prompting the listener to think?

Nothing good or pure, I can tell you that much!

More than ever, I am so thankful for the music of WGCA that surrounds me on a daily basis. As Christians we can’t be naïve to what is happening around us and expect for someone else to fight the devil while we just sit back, shy and afraid we might offend someone. These lyrics are just not ok. Listeners are distracted by the catchy tunes and upbeat feel of the songs without realizing how offensive the lyrics can be. Recognize the songs and words for what they are and guide your loved ones to surround themselves with pure words and goodness.

Surround yourselves with God-Approved everything.

In His Love,

Miss Bee