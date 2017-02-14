Valentine’s Day: Matthew 22:36-40

Matthew 22:36-40 (NIV)

36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’[a] 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’[b] 40 All the Laws and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

Today is Valentine’s Day. It has arrived and that could mean many different things for people. Some might have been dreading the arrival of this day, instead others might have been anticipating and counting down the hours until it’s arrival! Many more could possibly be completely aloof about the whole concept behind this Hallmark conspiracy or wishing they had someone to share today with. Regardless of where someone might be in their love life, at this current time, I can confidently say there is an eternal Valentine for everyone: God.

Recently, I read in one of my daily devotionals people try to put God into this box where they attempt to make Him into something easily understood. I’m completely guilty of this and I think this happens when it comes to God’s definition of LOVE. As Earthly beings, people think love is one thing, however His intention for love is something so much bigger that humans can’t fathom. The very fact that His greatest commandment of all is to Love the Lord our God with all our hearts and souls means that LOVE is a big deal. In fact, it is such a big deal that is should be a top priority in everyone’s lives.

We don’t completely understand God’s love for us. It’s almost humanly impossible to fathom His great love and put it into the parameters of Earthly comprehension. I do know this:

God loves us so much that He sent Jesus, His son, to die on the cross to save us from our sin.

He loves us so much He is listening to our hearts, minds and words…endlessly. He knows our stories, desires and tears before we even take the time to bring them to Him.

He loves us so much and wants GOOD for our lives. God is good.

He loves us so much He will forgive us of our sins just by simply asking.

He loves us so much He will welcome us back into His loving arms no matter what we’ve done.

He loves us so much…and the list is so long it’s difficult for us to comprehend that love.

This Valentine’s Day make your special Valentine…God. Our Father who loves us better than anything or anyone ever could. Exude His Love to others and people will know God is a shining beacon in your life. Let HIS love overwhelm you today and flood you with joy.

Happy Valentine’s Day.