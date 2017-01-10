The “Seasons” Of Our Lives

My pastor’s wife is the person that first introduced me to the concept of “seasons.” I was living in Georgia, at the time, and seeking her advice when I felt extremely lost and unsure of what God was trying to tell me to do. She said: “This is a growing season for you; it isn’t easy but just know that it WILL end and a new season will begin. You will come out of this season stronger and closer to God.”

Hm.

Interesting.

As I reflected on her words and thought about my life I most definitely saw the evidence of several seasons I’d already experienced. Each of those seasons produced something positive: a life lesson, growth, an opportunity to get closer to God, new friends, a dream job, strengthened faith …

Whatever “season” you are going through please know this:

1. There is always a reason for the season. Do your best to learn whatever lesson is being given to you: learn from it and grow. 2. At some point the season will end and another will begin. 3. In EVERY season, trust in God. He will not only guide you to the other side but make something beautiful come from your circumstances.

I wouldn’t take back a single season of my life. Thankfully, they made me who I am today and the closeness I feel to God is the best end result ever. Relish in the season you are currently in, figure out what the lesson may be or how it can bring you closer to God…and enjoy the moment.