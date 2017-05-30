This weekend I watched a sermon, online, for my church time. I was not feeling well at all and there is a specific minister in my mind that I knew would speak to me, no matter what the topic might be. I got comfortable in my plush, sun room chair, put in my ear buds and opened my prayer journal to take notes.

First, before I begin, why is it when we are in church…sometimes our mind’s wander? However, when we are in a quiet place with ear buds directly in our ears, overtaking all of our senses, our minds don’t wander as much during the sermon? I am not sure, but the message was so clear and the 34 minute sermon felt like five minutes!

This minister was talking about “the power of the name JESUS.” Which, I am sure so many of us have heard many times before. This particular sermon, however, went deeper. Why this minister speaks to me is because he is so honest and not fearful of being blunt. He asked a very interesting question that I can’t stop mulling over in my mind:

“Do you, as a Christian, recognize the power of the name Jesus? If so…do you ask Jesus for guidance? Do you put Him first and foremost in your life?”

Again…I’ve sort of heard this before, but the minister went further…

“Do you put Jesus first? Like really put him first? Before your job, your kids, your marriage, any problems that come up, your DREAMS??? DO YOU PUT JESUS FIRST?!”

I paused the sermon…and immediately I thought to myself: no, I don’t put Jesus first. I believe that I am in control of my job, marriage, problems, dreams but then when the going gets tough I pray to God for what I DESIRE. So now, I must ask myself again: do I recognize the power of the Jesus? No, I don’t. I have more growing to do as a Christian and this would be a fabulous place to start. I pray I truly grasp the power of The Name Jesus and start putting him first.