Recently, WGCA sponsored a Thanksgiving Giveaway that changed my perspective on thankfulness. This giveaway had some great prizes but this time we were going to ask a little more of listener than usual: to tell WGCA what they are thankful for this season. Honestly, I didn’t expect for more than a handful of texts where people specified the blessings in their lives…I was very wrong.

The first day of the contest Gregory and I were bombarded with heartfelt texts that shared intimate details of our listener’s lives. We were pleasantly surprised by the feedback we were receiving…but doubted it would continue. What someone should have said to us was “Yea Have Little Faith!” After that first day, texts AND e-mails continued to pour in. We were blessed with the opportunity to get to know our listeners as well as respond to their praises and prayer requests.

What the listeners didn’t know was I personally was going through my own journey of UNTHANKFULNESS. You see, there is something I desperately desire for my life. I have been so consumed by this desire that I was forgetting to be thankful for all the good God continues to do in my life. My personal cell phone is linked to ZipWhip, which is the app we receive all contest texts on. Every time one of our listeners texted WGCA with their “thankful” entry my phone would receive a notification. That constant vibration or bell sound made me think three things:

Right this very instant one of our listeners is THANKFUL! How incredible is it that a listener is taking the time to tell US what they are thankful for? And finally…uh oh… have I thanked God today for anything?

This contest was a growing experience and a great lesson for me. I can predict there will be many more trials, tribulations and desires I will have throughout my life. What I absolutely cannot do is forget to tell God thank-you EACH AND EVERY DAY.

To all the 400 listeners who texted in to tell WGCA what you were thankful for during our contest: thank YOU! You have had a great impact on my life.

This Thanksgiving, let it be a lesson to not just be thankful for one day, but every single day of the year.

God bless and Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

Miss Bee