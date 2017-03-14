Recently, a close friend of mine was at an appointment and someone found out she knew me, quite well. That someone boldly asked my friend: “So, are Gregory and Brittany always as happy as they sound? Or is it an act?”

This question did not offend me whatsoever instead it made me think about how I come across on the radio. Of course I want to brighten all the listener’s mornings as much as possible…but I want to also be honest with them!

Yes, I am as happy as I sound on the air, most days! I am a super chipper individual and above all else a morning person! Just ask my brother…he just LOVED growing up with me. Joking! Most mornings he would kindly ask me not to talk until he finished his breakfast.

Sometimes, I have really tough moments in my life where I come into work and pray I shed light to everyone’s day even though my current circumstances aren’t ideal. I am not “faking it” on the air but I find once I get started with the cheerful introduction at 7:00 a.m. I feel myself choosing to be joyful. I’ve learned that despite my circumstances I can feel sad about a situation going on in my life while at the same time continue to enjoy life. It’s quite strange thinking about how I am able to feel so much at once but genuinely feel all of the emotions!

I also want listeners to know I don’t have it all together and I am still learning how to be a better daughter to God constantly. I make so many mistakes, I sin on a regular basis, I push God away when I shouldn’t, I don’t pray as often as I should…I am growing. I want listeners to feel as though I am relatable and if they ever chose to share their personal struggles with me I would not judge them! Instead, my prayer would be to listen and help!

Being entrusted with this job is SUCH A BLESSING. All the glory goes to God. I take my position very seriously and I know I need to do all that I can to listen to the Holy Spirit’s guidance and spread God’s Gospel. Thank you for listening to WGCA and The Morning Mix. Gregory and I are human beings, fighting the same battles you are, our prayer is that we encourage you with the message of The Mix. God’s message.