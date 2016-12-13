One of my least favorite remarks I have ever heard is: “A guy can look, can’t he?” Then, with an added chuckle and smirk a guy might say, “I’m not hurting anyone by looking. It’s not like I’m doing anything.”

On the contrary sir, you are.

You see, as Christians, we are reminded to constantly strive to be like Jesus. To avoid sin at all costs. Sure, we mess up, we are human. But…and that’s a big but…we are also called to repent and strive to improve.

This prime example of someone believing for one second they can lust after a person that isn’t their spouse with their minds, look but not touch, fantasize but think it won’t affect their life…is terribly wrong.

You see there are steps, different levels so to speak, that lead to greater sins, an affair for example. In retrospect, sins that we all want to believe we would never do…but the start of it all can be one simple sentence. There are stages:

First, it’s a simple thought.

Then, the thoughts become more consistent. The thoughts turn into stories. Stories turn into fantasies. Fantasies become questions of..what if I did this? Questions become small actions… Flirtatious games. Flirtatious games turn into repeated incidents. Incidents that become habits, that feel good or are “fun.” Those habits transform into actions and motives. The conscious efforts that are no longer thoughts but have morphed into a point of no return. An affair. The lies. The lies are discovered. The truth comes out. Then, the inevitable potential end of a marriage occurs and both people are forever altered by ONE thought. A tiny, itsy bitsy harmful thought. A toxic sneaky bit of poison that multiplies if fed. Nothing is harmless. Be aware of all thoughts, words, motives and actions.

Only have eyes for your spouse and a heart after God.