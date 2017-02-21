Love Your Enemies and Pray For Those Who Persecute You

ENEMY-Merriam-Webster Dictionary

One that is antagonistic to another

Something harmful or deadly

A hostile unit or force

Matthew 5:43-44 is one of the most well-known Bible verses and includes one of God’s greatest commands, which is to “Love our neighbor as ourself.” That includes my enemies…So, when I think of my “enemies” I picture everyone that has hurt my feelings or created a negative experience in my life. I picture their faces and a whirlwind of emotions come up: sadness, fear, anger, frustration, distrust and sorrow. I feel powerful in saying, “Hey! Those people right there, they are my enemies! They hurt me!”

But…as a Christian I’m learning so much from the Word and how God wants us to view others. After reading the true definition of what an enemy is, I can’t say that any of those people truly fit that description, it’s almost too harsh. All the individuals that I have labeled as my “enemy” have people that love them, good intentions in their hearts, they make mistakes and are doing all they can to journey through life and hold on to joy just like I am! I can’t hold what they did to me against them, that’s not fair at all!

You know who completely matches up with the definition of an enemy, though?

The DEVIL.

He is completely antagonistic, he desires to harm everyone, and he’s deadly and extremely hostile. The devil is the epitome of an enemy. Not the girl from high school who made me cry that one time over something silly. Not the boss who made work almost unbearable to go to on a daily basis, fearful of what she might say to me. They are not my enemies, they are children of God that he loves just as much as he loves me, offering all of us the same amount of grace, forgiveness and mercy. I can’t think of anyone else as an enemy, only the devil. For those that have hurt me, I truly pray for only GOOD in their lives and the devil stays far away from them. I pray they have joy in their lives and know God’s love because, in turn, they will be happier people and possibly not hurt others because of their love for Christ.

But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.