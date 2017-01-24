Let Your Life Honor God. Even If You Have To Do It Alone.

This picture truly is worth a thousand words, am I right?

The other night, my husband and I were at a restaurant with another couple. When the food arrived they immediately bowed their heads to pray. I remember being shocked, when I knew I really shouldn’t be. In public situations, where I desire to pray over my meal, I’m always nervous I am pushing my beliefs upon others, afraid I will offend someone, or come across like I think I’m better than someone else.

But in my heart, my intent is pure. I know this.

Why haven’t I ever considered that I’m offending God by not bowing my head and praying over the blessings He’s given me? Why has it never crossed my mind that maybe if someone else sees me praying in public, it will plant a seed for a complete stranger to seek God?

I am so blessed…I WANT to Praise the Lord. When I wake up, before I eat a meal, throughout my day, in good times and bad, even as I am falling asleep I desire to Praise Him. No matter where I am and who I am around I will praise the Lord with good intentions in my heart.

Psalm 150

Praise the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty heavens. Praise him for his acts of power; praise him for his surpassing greatness. Praise him with the sounding of the trumpet, praise him with the harp and lyre, praise him with timbrel and dancing, praise him with the strings and pipe, praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals.

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.

Praise the Lord.