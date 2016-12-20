Let Every Heart Prepare Him Room: It’s Christmas

Recently, on Lyric Wednesday, I chose the song “Joy to the World.”

I’ve sang that song hundreds of times, heard it playing in the background throughout my 26 years on this Earth more occasions than I can count and know the lyrics by heart. Yet, the specific lyrics “Let every heart prepare Him Room” I can’t recall noticing for the life of me.

When I read the lyrics on the air I stumbled on these six words…in awe. The magnitude of such a small part of this well-known tune is actually trying to tell us all something important:

We must prepare our hearts for Christmas. The fact that Jesus came to this earth and we celebrate his birth one day each year, how non-believers, the media and stores around the world acknowledge THIS holiday as something big and begin advertisements two months prior to December 25 must tell you something. Christmas is a BIG deal.

Our Lord and Savior can’t even be denied by those that want to pretend like they don’t believe. As Christians, we must recognize the need to prepare room in our hearts for celebrating the true reason for the season, the very light of this world and only reason we have HOPE.

This Christmas, while you still have time, let your heart prepare room for HIM. Jesus Christ. Our Messiah.

Prepare your mind and heart for the great hope God delivered to us through his Son Jesus Christ. Prepare your thoughts to be focused on the greatest gift of all: a king that came to this Earth, in the flesh, to save us all. Prepare your actions to reflect Jesus and to spread His gospel to anyone and everyone you come in contact with.

Let every heart prepare Him Room.

Only a few days until Christmas