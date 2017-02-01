Just Because You Don’t See Tears…Doesn’t Mean Their Heart Isn’t Crying

There is no doubt in my mind that God speaks to us continuously and it’s no coincidence if something continues to be brought to our attention through different avenues. Last week the theme was evident:

First, I came across an article about a woman who was photographed in Walmart while using a scooter to navigate the store. Three teenagers took this picture of her while she was trying to get groceries and made it into a meme:

The woman said the meme has caused so many negatives issues for her. She has had to go to therapy for her anxiety, shame and overall fear of others. She even said she knows she’s overweight but she has been trying to make healthier choices but this meme did not help her situation or her efforts in the least.

My second encounter was when I was working out. I turned on TLC and the show “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” was on. The main character, Whitney, is just darling. She is a bubbly, happy, loving, kind person and the cameras follow her story. Whitney has a health condition that makes it extremely difficult for her to lose weight. Several occasions she talks about how she knows she is overweight, she could either choose to wallow in self-misery or do the best she can and have fun in life! This particular episode Whitney threw out her back and was forced to use a scooter in a parade she was planning to perform in on St. Patrick’s Day. As she was scootering with her dance class and friends people at the parade were calling her names! Calling her a fat leprechaun! It was awful to watch and I was SHOCKED that someone would treat another human being like that. Whitney’s words hurt me the most: “I am use to people talking about me. I have been fat for years and I know when someone is not only talking about me but also laughing at me.”

Third, I was watching the show “My 600 lb Life.” The woman being featured said she was trapped in her own body. She was starting the process to lose the weight and her doctor asked if she could spend a month losing 50 pounds to prove she was serious about weight loss surgery. She and her mom were going to the store and the woman was sick about it. She did NOT want to go into that store. She said that’s clearly why she’d rather go to a drive thru and pick up fast food…because no one would see her! To get into one of the scooters, be judged for driving around in it while picking out food for a 1,200 calorie diet, was a very traumatic experience.

My mom always told me there is a rule of three: If a certain topic is brought up three times fairly close together, God might be telling me something. This occasion I think this was His message: Just because someone doesn’t cry in front of you…rest assured they may potentially be crying on the inside. There are people in this world making an effort to better themselves and it isn’t an easy process! What makes it worse is when other people are making it more difficult by making fun and casting judgement when the person already is as vulnerable as they can be. Change isn’t easy and as brothers and sisters on this Earth God calls us to support one another.

For goodness sake support one another! If you see a meme that is putting someone down or if you around someone else that is making fun of others, don’t stand for it! Don’t participate if they are using immature words and heartless actions. Let your words and actions represent exactly what God calls us all to do. It won’t be easy but WE know what is right.