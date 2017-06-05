It’s Summer Time!

School’s out for the summer! Oh, I recall this being one of my favorite times of the year! School had just finished, the summer stretched endlessly ahead of me, schedules wide open for fun, friends calling each morning to schedule some sort of excursion, ice cream and my favorite: swimming. Mostly, the sense of a routine was thrown out the window because everyone was focused on having fun. What I didn’t notice, until I was older, is that my focus on God got a little willy-nilly during those summer months.

I was so wrapped up in practicing for the summer musical at QCT, swimming during the day, getting together with friends constantly or relaxing that my “routine” of sitting down with God just didn’t happen at times. Every family is different, some come together and read a devotional at dinner or others put their kids down for bed with a story and prayer time. Whatever your regular school-year routine might have been, figure out what that summer routine should include, here are a few helpful suggestions for you:

Go online or to your local library, find some sort of devotional book you can do as a family! Make a plan to come together once a day and get it done!

Contact your pastor or youth pastor for guidance on a great summer plan to devote time to God!

Pray to God and ask Him: what does my family need this summer? What can we focus on that will grow our family spirituality? Maybe that’s peace, forgiveness, love, kindness, sharing…anything. Go online and look up those verses and share one each day. Ask the kids their thoughts on what the verse means. I did this with five year olds at a past job and honestly they grasped the meaning of the verse far better than I ever predicted and they taught me something! A child’s view of the word and God’s love is truly inspiring.

Write out a morning or evening prayer with each of your children. Put it by their bedside, let them take leadership and responsibility in developing that personal connection with God.

Whatever you decide to do make God a priority this summer. Your child is much more relaxed being out of school and this could be a very beneficial time for them to grow as a child of God. Praying for all of you and hoping this summer is positively legendary!

Miss Bee