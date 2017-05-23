In A Spiritual Relationship Decline?

Sometimes, when I read the Bible, the words are complete gibberish! The words slip through my fingers and I feel like I’m not grasping God’s message!

Other times, the words are so crystal clear. This Sunday at church, that moment happened for me.

First with 1 Peter 3:13 :

Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is good?

SIMPLE! If I am zealous for only doing good, who can harm me? I can take comfort in the very depths of soul knowing I am doing all I can to follow God’s calling.

Second was with 1 Peter 3:15-16

Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, but in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you, yet do it with gentleness and respect, having a good conscience, so that when you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ may be put to shame.

I need to be ready to tell ANYONE who asks the reason for my HOPE. We, as believers do have the ultimate level of HOPE. We are so blessed and why wouldn’t we want to share that message with others? Give them the same opportunity to feel God’s love and hope.

And finally, this was clincher, 1 Peter 3:17

For it is better to suffer for doing good, if that should be God’s will, than for doing evil.

This is where it all came together for me. I’ve been struggling, lately, feeling like I am stagnant in my relationship with God. I feel as though I am not doing enough and these verses addressed exactly how I was feeling. I realized the man-made expectations are not accurately measuring my so called “devotion” or growth in my relationship with God. What I really need to focus on is DOING GOOD. I will not allow my heart to be troubled or worry, especially if my heart’s intent is to do good.

Plain and simple.