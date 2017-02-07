I’m Going To Fight For You

“Fight For You” by Grayson Reed is my official Valentine’s Day song of 2017. Interesting choice, you might say, but sometimes love isn’t all fuzzy feelings with rainbows and butterflies.

Love takes work.

The honesty and rawness of “Fight For You” is so incredibly accurate for what a marriage is all about it’s amazing. Also, I prefer for young women and men that are preparing their hearts for marriage to not focus on unrealistic Disney fairytales but rather the truth behind this song.

It begins by saying “I know how to push your button” and “what to say to break you down. I know how to give you nothing” and “to turn and shut you out.” WHOA…harsh, right? But so true! In marriage we get to know the other person so well we know exactly what to do or say to cut them deep. We are completely vulnerable with our love towards our spouse and they know every secret. Sometimes, as humans, we make the grave mistake to use that vulnerability to harm, manipulate or coherence to get our way. That’s simply the cold, harsh truth.

Then, the next part of the song leads into the hopeful chorus and sets up a great climax that clearly states that this marriage is going to be saved. No matter what, they will honor each other. The song says “We are everything but perfect, we both have a million flaws and there are days that I wanna give up BUT I WON’T because…”

“I’M GONNA FIGHT FOR YOU, NOTHING’S EVER GONNA BURN THIS DOWN.

I’M GONNA FIGHT FOR YOU, TILL THE BREATH IN MY LUNGS RUN OUT

OUR LOVE IS SOMETHING I DON’T WANNA LOSE, SO EVERY SINGLE DAY I’M GONNA CHOOSE

I’M GONNA FIGHT FOR YOU.”

That chorus is…inspiring! I am a singer, so naturally I sing along with the song and feel like I am expressing exactly how my heart feels! For non-singers, I pray you feel the hope in the voices and lyrics as they profess their battle cry to not give up on the love of their life. To never leave the person God chose for them to be with and walk this journey on Earth as a team. No way, no how this marriage is ever ending because I love YOU. I CHOOSE YOU. I CHOOSE US.

Marriage is full of choices. I don’t know what’s happened in your marriage or your past hurts. I won’t pretend that marriage is easy or tell you that you HAVE to let go of what’s been done. I am not here to cast judgement or say my marriage is perfect.

BUT

I am here to encourage you to CHOOSE to work on your marriage daily. God gave us the ability to choose and this is a choice. He will provide every tool under the sun to help repair and spice up your marriage, you just have to take it.

God is Love and Love Is God.