God’s Commanding You-Joshua 1:9

Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

I came across Joshua 1:9, recently, in my daily devotional. It truly fills me with such joy I want to understand the intensity of what it is trying to convey to me.

First, the very beginning of the verse begins with the word “commanded.” God is COMMANDING us to do something. I don’t know about you but when God gives a command I want to pay attention and do what he asks of me! The definition of command is: to give an authoritative order.

An ORDER.

God is giving us an ORDER to do…what?

To be strong and courageou s.

That, alone, is inspiring to me because in today’s world I feel like we feel sorry for ourselves. We feel like life is unfair or certain trials and tribulations are so beyond what we can handle that we just want to give up. However, His word orders us to be strong and courageous, no matter what comes our way.

The second part of the verse says: Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged. Ok God, I will not be afraid or become discouraged. I know why I won’t because of how the verse ends: for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Do you understand the magnitude of that statement? He is and will be WHEREVER you go. He is and will be by your side ready to provide support, love, hope, faith, mercy, patience, strength, encouragement, absolutely anything you might need at any given moment. How incredibly comforting is that to know?!

God commands us to be strong and courageous, to not give into fear or become discouraged for one second because it wouldn’t be possible with God by our side everywhere we go. Take comfort in Joshua 1:9, what a blessing it is to know God is going with me everywhere I go…