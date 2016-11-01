“Faith Makes One Fine Pillow”

I could have never predicted, in a million years, I would be the morning show host for a Christian radio station. Truly, the job is beyond perfect and everything I could ever want. Never, in a million years, would I have thought God would give me what I want and more. Wait, did I just say that? Why yes, yes I did. I am admitting to doubting God. I did not have faith in His plan for my life. I was so very wrong in my thoughts and desires to control my own life when I should have always been focused on His plan. I should have had faith instead of fear.

My latest life lesson took four years to learn and it was all about having faith. After running around from NYC to Georgia back to Quincy feeling completely hopeless and exhausted…I remember the moment I finally surrendered my life to God. My life has and always will be His but there was a moment in August 2012 where I stopped planning and chose to have FAITH. I knelt down in my church, cried and just gave it all to Him. Now, fast forward to the present, in August 2016 I started my new position as the morning show host at WGCA. Why did I ever fight God for one second and attempt to take control over planning my life? I am a child of God and I am finally at the point where I can say: I have faith in God’s plan no matter where it takes me.

The countless nights of worry and anxiety, I have put myself through, were far from joyful. I mapped out my life, concocted my “personal” goals and tried to tell myself I was being responsible and well-organized. In reality, I was not focusing on God’s plans for me; I was selfishly thinking of my own ambitions and chose not to have faith in the most powerful amazing God in the universe. In the end, He has things in store for all of us that are beyond our wildest dreams. Please…trust in Him.