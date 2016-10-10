Encouragement For A Godly Marriage

Ja y & Laura recently did an interview with Gregory and me on The Morning Mix. Gregory asked a great question: what is your best advice for couples and the tools that will help their marriage? Jay and Laura immediately said laughter. Laughter is the key to internally feeling joy and then exuding it onto our partners. If you are happy inside then don’t you believe your outward appearance and actions are going to reflect those feelings? Then, in turn, your outward appearance will glow with happiness and your actions will be full of kindness and goodness.

Recently, my husband and I sat down to watch our weekly show. We were exhausted from a long day, we had worked out, cooked a big dinner and just completed the dishes. By 7:30 p.m. we were already in our pajamas and glasses. As the show started we began joking about our theories of what tonight’s episode would reveal. Throughout the show we would react with laughter, grab each other’s arm when something awkward would happen or cheer when the bad guy was defeated. It was so fun! Such a simple evening but everything about it was great. It’s the fact that we can have so much fun together doing the smallest things.

Jay and Laura’s advice about keeping laughter in the marriage seems quite accurate, as it truly makes us feel connected and joyful.

If you haven’t done so already get your tickets at wgca.org today for Jay & Laura’s Ultimate Date Night. I truly believe this event is going to be fantastic and I pray it helps many couples reach a new level of love for one another.