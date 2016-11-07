Election 2016: God Is King

Today is Election Day: November 8, 2016. Many of us have dreaded this impending date as it will decide the next president of the United States. I can almost predict that anyone reading this blog has had some tension-filled conversation about the candidates, their campaigns, beliefs, debates or media coverage within the past few months. I would also venture to say that we have lost sight of who our true leader is: God.

Proverbs 21:1: The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; As the rivers of water, He turneth it withersoever He will.

Whether Hillary or Donald are elected today it is God’s will.

Whether Hillary or Donald are elected today God will continue to hold their heart and mind in His hands.

Whether Hillary or Donald are elected today I know who the world’s ultimate ruler is: God.

Nothing and no one will ever change those facts.

Today, pray for God to guide you while you are voting. Pray for all the people hesitant to vote and that God will guide them to follow His will/ultimate plan. Trust in God’s plan and be thankful that our true leader is the most amazing AND ONLY God in existence.

Pray and Trust God.