Naturally, humans complain. I am human and complain…I will admit to that. Sometimes I will catch myself complaining and notice that my overall mood has dropped to the “danger zone” where everything looks dreary and gray. I finally realize I put myself into this funky place by my own doing!

When I find myself or others complaining I notice a pattern: a lack of communication. For instance, if I am upset about something to the point where I complain about what someone did or possibly said I realize it really pushed my buttons. Then, unfortunately, I proceed to complain about the issue to everyone else…instead of directly addressing the problem or person first and foremost.

Matthew 18:15 “If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over.”

James 4:1-3 What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight. You do not have because you do not ask God. When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.

Haggai 1:6 You have planted much, but harvested little. You eat, but never have enough. You drink, but never have your fill. You put on clothes, but are not warm. You earn wages, only to put them in a purse with holes in it.”

Recognize the truth behind all the situations in your life.

Face whatever issues come your way head on, pray about what action to take, then do it.

Don’t complain.

Don’t ignore it.

Take care of it and move on so that your days aren’t clouded with gray but instead you CHOOSE to enjoy the light.