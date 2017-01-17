Correction Is A Blessing

I remember EVERY SINGLE INSTANCE from Kindergarten to my senior year in high school where I made a mistake or received some sort of scolding and was given a punishment. If I disappointed my parents it was like the world was ending for me. If a teacher caught me doing something wrong…the shame and embarrassment I carried was out of this world. I STILL cringe when I think back to first grade when Mrs. Niederhauser got upset with me for misbehaving. I truly HATE messing up or making mistakes.

One of the most freeing moments in my life was when someone close to me said: you do know you’re not perfect and won’t ever be, right?

Pause…really?

Another occasion, I was talking about how full of shame I felt at messing up, making mistakes constantly and not figuring out my life quick enough.

This person responded: Haven’t you learned in your church that Jesus came to this Earth to die for your sins? That he loves you regardless of your sin and will forgive you if you repent?

By the way, this person is not a Christian.

Proverbs 15:32 is quite clear that at times we will NEED correction, to listen to criticism and in the end we will gain understanding. If we refuse to be corrected we will only be hurting ourselves. My incredible fear of messing up or making mistakes was not only unrealistic but not what God intends for my life. We are meant to make mistakes, learn from them and grow as individuals. Also, the most detrimental mistakes I’ve made actually brought me closer to God.

Interesting…

Be open to change and don’t fear being corrected. We are not born perfect and our time on this Earth is a journey to become the best we can be. Just be prepared…it won’t happen overnight and you might experience a few bumps and bruises along the way.