A Christian’s Christmas

Hebrews 9:23-28

23 It was necessary, then, for the copies of the heavenly things to be purified with these sacrifices, but the heavenly things themselves with better sacrifices than these. 24 For Christ did not enter a sanctuary made with human hands that was only a copy of the true one; he entered heaven itself, now to appear for us in God’s presence. 25 Nor did he enter heaven to offer himself again and again, the way the high priest enters the Most Holy Place every year with blood that is not his own. 26 Otherwise Christ would have had to suffer many times since the creation of the world. But he has appeared once for all at the culmination of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of himself. 27 Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment, 28 so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.

These particular verses have had a huge impact on my present-day life. Sometimes, I think certain verses stick out to us because of whatever seasons we are currently going through in our lives. I’ve read Hebrews before but this is the first time I truly grasp how it was prior to Jesus and how good we have it today.

Could you imagine sacrificing an animal EVERY SINGLE TIME you sinned? I sin all the time! Even though I do everything I can to avoid sin I can’t deny that I make mistakes quite often. Hebrews spells it out for us plain as day: but he has appeared ONCE for all at the culmination of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of himself. It took Jesus sacrificing himself only ONCE to wash us of our sins. Think of all the people who have been born since Jesus arrived that first Christmas. Think of all the people washed of their sins, that have died and now have an opportunity to go to heaven just because God gave His only son for us.

That is a truly powerful reality.

This Christmas, I know my mind will be focused on Hebrews 9:23-28. ONE sweet, special little baby came to this Earth to sacrifice himself for:

All of my sins.

My family’s sins.

All the people that I love.

And millions upon millions more.

Merry Christmas.